Farmer’s Electric Coop receives loan to upgrade infrastructure

Farmer’s Electric Cooperative, based in Chillicothe, has been selected as one rural co-op in 21 states to receive USDA financing to build and improve rural electric infrastructure.

According to a recent announcement from the agriculture department, Farmer’s Electric is to receive a $14,000,000 loan allowing it to connect 726 customers while building and improving 114 miles of distribution line. The loan also includes $240,000 dollars toward smart grid technologies.

Farmer’s Electric serves more than 13,000 members with 3,700 miles of line. Customers in Daviess, DeKalb, Livingston, Caldwell, and Clinton counties are part of the service territory.

