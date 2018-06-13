2 hurt,1 life-flighted when driver strikes deer in roadway near Milan

Life Flight Helicopter

Milan and Unionville residents were injured Tuesday night when according to the Highway Patrol, a car swerved to avoid a deer, traveled off Highway 5 and overturned in an accident was two miles north of Milan.

Twenty-three-year-old Jakeob Stark of Unionville received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan. His passenger, 26-year-old Cassie Sotz of Milan, was flown by a medical helicopter (LifeFlight Eagle) to the University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

An investigator said the car was southbound when the driver was distracted by a cell phone and swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. The car sustained moderate damage and neither occupant using a seat belt according to the accident report.

Assistance was provided to the Highway Patrol trooper by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, first responders, and rural fire department.

