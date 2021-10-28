University of Missouri Extension to hold calving clinics on November 9 and 11

The University of Missouri Extension will hold calving clinics on Nov. 9 in Salisbury and November 11, 2021, in Clark.

MU Extension livestock specialist Heather Conrow says the clinics include classroom sessions and hands-on training. She also encourages 4-H and FFA youths ages 12 and up to attend.

The clinics teach producers when and how to assist during delivery when to contact a veterinarian and how to care for the newborn calf.

Presentations include:

Determination of calf presentation during calving.

Techniques to assist livestock through a difficult birth.

Techniques to care for the newborn calf.

Techniques to care for the mother after a difficult birth.

Hands-on demonstrations:

Calf pulling.

Tubing.

A “phantom uterus” will simulate techniques used during calving. A cadaver calf provides a realistic demonstration of the many ways the farmer can assist the cow and unborn calf in delivery. Participants also will have an opportunity to practice tube feeding a cadaver calf.

Register by Nov. 8. Details are on the Facebook pages for MU Extension in Chariton, Howard, and Randolph counties.

A downloadable PDF registration form is at this link. You can also register in person at 5:30 p.m. on the day of the event. The program begins at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Conrow at 660-248-2272 or [email protected].

See the flyer for November 9 in Salisbury, at this link

See the flyer for November 11 in Clark, at this link