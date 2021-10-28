One injured in crash west of Marceline

One person was injured on Wednesday afternoon when a car ran off a lettered route two miles west of Marceline.

Taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital was 25-year-old Cole Green of Triplett who was a passenger in a car driven by 24-year-old Corbin Cockrell of Marceline, who wasn’t hurt.

The car was northbound when it went off the right side of Route JJ and struck the ditch.

The car was demolished and the report noted neither occupant was using a seat belt.

The highway patrol accused Cockrell of driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the road, and having no seat belt.