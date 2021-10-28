200 spring calvers set to sell at next Show-Me-Select sale

The next Show-Me-Select bred heifer sale is at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Joplin Regional Stockyards.

University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Eldon Cole said 200 head of heifers that will calve from late January to the end of April are in the lineup.

The catalog is available at this link.

Copies of the catalog are also available at county MU Extension centers.

“Most of our regular consignors are back, but we have a few new ones,” Cole said.

The Show-Me-Select Replacement Heifer Program uses the latest research on health, nutrition, genetics, and reproductive science to ensure Missouri counties continue to be national leaders in providing quality beef, he said.

The program focuses on Missouri’s farmers and depends on active participation from regional extension livestock specialists and local veterinarians, each of whom are critical components of the agricultural sector of this state, Cole said.

Cole says Show-Me-Select is unique in that it is an educational program targeted at improving production efficiency through increased use of existing technology, coupled with the marketing component.

Learn more at this link.