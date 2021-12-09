Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet on December 14

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will consider approval of an audit next week. The board will meet at the school district office on December 14, 2021, at 5:30 pm.

Other items on the agenda include the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan, election filing dates, revisiting a policy, the John T. Belcher Scholarship, a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Post Secondary Counselor Grant, and summer school for 2022. Informational items will include a Guidance Program evaluation, safety, and instructional coach updates.

The agenda for the Trenton Board of Education’s meeting on December 14th also includes a closed session for discussion of personnel.