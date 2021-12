The Caldwell County Health Department in Kingston will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for residents at least five years old.

The clinics for first, second, third, and booster doses will be December 22, January 5, January 19, February 2, February 16, March 2, and 16. Each clinic will run from 9 am to 5 pm.

No appointments will be made for the clinics as they are designed for walk-ins only.