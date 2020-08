The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man Monday, August 24th on a technical probation violation on an original charge of delivery of a controlled substance.

Thirty-eight year old Christopher Warren’s alleged violation involved special conditions of failure to successfully complete the third circuit treatment court.

He posted bond of $5,000, 10% allowed. Warren is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court September 10th.

