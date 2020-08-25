Area schools report first-day enrollment figures

Several area schools have started classes for the academic year.

Gallatin R-5 began Monday, August 24th. The district reports an opening day enrollment total of 551 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, which is up two from last year’s first day. There are 33 in preschool, 206 in kindergarten through fourth grade, 171 in fifth through eighth grades, and 174 in ninth through 12th grades. The largest class at Gallatin is 10th grade with 53 students. Other than the preschool, the smallest class is fourth with 34 students.

Gilman City R-4 began Monday, August 24th with an opening day enrollment of 156 in preschool through 12th grade. That is 17 more students than the first day last year. There are 26 students in preschool. Gilman City’s largest class otherwise is eighth grade with 15 students. The smallest class is first grade with five.

Total first day enrollment for Newtown-Harris R-3 Monday, August 24th was 73 in preschool through 12th grade. That is an increase of three from last year’s first day. The largest class at Newtown-Harris is ninth grade with 10 students, and the smallest is 12th grade with three.

North Mercer R-3 reports a first day enrollment Monday, August 24thof 175 for preschool through 12th grade. That is a decrease of 16 from the first day of school last year. North Mercer’s largest grade is second with 22 students. The smallest grade is third with six.

Laredo R-7’s school year began Tuesday, August 25th. Opening day enrollment is 47 in kindergarten through eighth grade, which is up five from last year. First, fourth, and eighth grades all have seven students at Laredo. Kindergarten as well as second, third, and sixth grades all have four students.

Grundy County R-5 started its school year Tuesday, August 25th with an enrollment of 128 in kindergarten through 12th grade. That is an increase of nine from last year’s first day. The largest grade at Grundy R-5 is ninth with 19 students, and the smallest is 10th with five.

Princeton R-5 reports an opening day enrollment Tuesday, August 25th of 324 in kindergarten through 12th grade. That reflects a decrease of 13 students from last year. The largest class at Princeton is 12th grade with 36. The smallest class is first with 15 students.

First day enrollment for Linn County R-1 Tuesday, August 25th is 190, which is a decrease of five. The largest grade at Linn County is 11th with 20 students, and the smallest is second with nine.

