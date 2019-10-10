Showing of Hocus Pocus in Chillicothe changed to Livingston County Library

Local News October 10, 2019October 10, 2019 KTTN News
Hocus Pocus film poster

The location has been changed for Friday evening’s Silver Moon Cinema in Chillicothe.

A representative from Main Street Chillicothe says Disney’s Hocus Pocus will be shown for free in the Livingston County Library’s second-floor courtroom due to the forecasted rain and cold temperature.

The library will provide children’s activities at 6:45, and the movie will start by 7:15 with free popcorn and bottles of water.

Citizens Bank and Trust and Main Street Chillicothe sponsor Silver Moon Cinema Friday evening.

Post Views: 9
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News