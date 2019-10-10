Showing of Hocus Pocus in Chillicothe changed to Livingston County Library

The location has been changed for Friday evening’s Silver Moon Cinema in Chillicothe.

A representative from Main Street Chillicothe says Disney’s Hocus Pocus will be shown for free in the Livingston County Library’s second-floor courtroom due to the forecasted rain and cold temperature.

The library will provide children’s activities at 6:45, and the movie will start by 7:15 with free popcorn and bottles of water.

Citizens Bank and Trust and Main Street Chillicothe sponsor Silver Moon Cinema Friday evening.

