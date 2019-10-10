Body of man who died in residential fire identified

Livingston County Coroner Scott Lindley confirms Joseph Orville Lawson died as a result of injuries sustained in a fire at his residence near Chillicothe Friday.

Missouri Department of Public Safety Communications Director Mike O’Connell previously said the 47-year-old was found dead in a mobile home fire at 9803 LIV 228. It was previously reported the cause of the fire at the single-wide trailer was undetermined and under investigation of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Lindley notes a positive identification of Joseph Lawson was made through the University of Missouri Medical Center, Livingston County Coroner’s Office and Lindley, and Missouri State Fire Marshal and Fire Marshall Investigator Adam Crouch.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares