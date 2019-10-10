Jamesport man sentenced to life in prison for molesting a child

A Jamesport man was sentenced in Carroll County Circuit Court this week on felony charges of child molestation first degree, enticement of a child, and sodomy or attempted sodomy—first degree—victim less than 12 years old.

An argument was heard on Nicholas Levi Reed’s motion for judgment of acquittal or for a new trial, and the motion was denied. The court sentenced Reed to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the child molestation and enticement of a child charges, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Reed was sentenced to a term of life imprisonment on the sodomy charges, with the sentences to run concurrently to each other and consecutive to the child molestation sentence.

The court granted judgment against Reed and in favor of the State of Missouri for the Crime Victims Compensation Fund for $68.00.

