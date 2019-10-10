Crash northwest of Cameron sends one to hospital

The Highway Patrol reports a Maysville man sustained moderate injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove was struck by a pickup truck ten miles northwest of Cameron Thursday afternoon.

Emergency medical services transported 50-year-old James James to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Pickup driver 17-year-old Marshall Kennedy of Cameron was reported as not injured.

Both vehicles traveled south on Route C in DeKalb County when the SUV stopped to deliver mail. The pickup reportedly failed to yield to the SUV, and the front bumper of the truck hit the rear bumper of the SUV. The SUV ran off the west side of the Route C into a field and came to rest on its wheels. The pickup came to rest in the southbound lane on its wheels facing south.

The Patrol notes both vehicles were totaled, and both drivers wore safety devices.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Cameron Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

