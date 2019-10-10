Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Committee tackles busy agenda

The Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Committee this week discussed preparations for the Missouri Day Festival.

Preparations will be similar to past years with volunteers staffing the Emergency Operations Center and assist with traffic and the parade route. Bill Brinton with Region H Hazmat brought lights for use at the festival as requested. He reported Chemical Emergency Preparedness Fund paperwork was approved. He also talked about a recent exercise held in Maryville and a recent hazmat call and report.

A draft of the after-action report/improvement plan was reviewed and discussed from the full-scale exercise conducted in Trenton in September. Kirk Mammoliti with Region 7 of the Environmental Protection Agency provided information and examples of how he could assist Grundy County if there was a natural disaster and disaster declaration or with routine exercises.

Grundy County Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reported the commission has been working with the Trenton Fire Department and Opportunity Center to rejuvenate the campaign of improving the status of house numbers to help emergency services quickly locate addresses.

Trenton Fire Chief Brandon Gibler talked about the new fire training tower and Trenton City Administrator Ron Urton shared information regarding routine water distribution maintenance and flushing of hydrants. He anticipates moving forward with improvements to the 17th Street Bridge.

Trenton R-9 Superintendent Mike Stegman gave an update on the construction progress for the new performing arts center.

Deanna McCarter and Jeff Crowley with Serve Link Home Care spoke about how they would proceed with prioritization and classification of their patients in the event of a disaster situation.

Michael Booth with the State Emergency Management Agency reported Missouri Emergency Response Commission Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff resigned.

Kelli Hillerman with the Grundy County Health Department provided information on blood draws; influenza vaccination and well-child clinics; Women Infants and Children; Tai Chi; emergency response planning; Hepatitis C testing; and communicable disease reporting.

