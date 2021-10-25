Severe weather spawns multiple tornados in northern Missouri on Sunday

Portions of the KTTN/KGOZ listening area were under tornado warnings on Sunday afternoon and evening. The warnings affected southeast Harrison County, northern Grundy County, and southern Mercer County. Another warning included Livingston and Linn Counties.

Severe weather reports relayed by the National Weather Service include a report of a tornado six miles west southwest of Kingston in Caldwell County at 3:30 in the afternoon. There was a report of trees uprooted and a roof damaged west-northwest of Mirable.

Law enforcement could not confirm but reported a possible tornado three miles south-southwest of the Coffey community. Law enforcement reported trees uprooted in that area at approximately 3:50 in the afternoon.

A report of 1-1/2 inch hail was reported in the Breckenridge community in Caldwell County at approximately 4:02 in the afternoon. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reported tree damage and a parked 18-wheeler on its side north of the Wheeling community.

The local fire department in the Linneus community reported a tornado at approximately 4:47 Sunday afternoon. The tornado reportedly touched down three miles west of the Linneus community in Linn County with damage to trees and buildings reported in the Purdin community.

A Tornado was reported by a National Weather Service employee at 4:59 pm Sunday one mile south of Sedalia Memorial Airport in Pettis County. The report indicated brief circulation with debris along Highway 50.

Yet another report of a tornado by a storm chaser was sighted two miles south-southeast of Winigan in Linn County at 5:20 pm. The tornado crossed Highway 129 near Winigan, two miles north of New Boston.

