Audio: Missourians must now dial all ten digits to make a phone call

It started on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Missourians must now dial all ten digits most of the time to make a local call unless they live in the 573 area code.

The Federal Communications Commission says the change will affect the area codes of 314, 417, 660, and 816 in Missouri. It will not affect 573. The change from seven-digit to 10-digit dialing is an FCC requirement due to the nationwide rollout of a suicide prevention hotline.

Dialing all ten digits affects both landline and cell phone users.