News for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

A Trenton resident has waived a preliminary hearing in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Colton Lester Chaney is scheduled to appear on December 9 in Division One of circuit court on charges of third-degree domestic assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child as of September 29.

Another Trenton resident, Timothy Shane Kempton, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner on June 14th. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Kempton was placed on two years supervised probation.

Gilman City resident Jerome Michael Ford Lowe pleaded guilty to an October 27 violation of an order of protection for an adult. He was sentenced to 12 days in jail, ordered to pay court costs and donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Spickard resident Avery Elizabeth Mock pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of 2nd-degree property damage – a misdemeanor. She was accused of damaging property at the law enforcement center on July 3. The court noted a fine was waived. Mock was ordered to donate $300 to the law enforcement fund and pay restitution of $1,855 plus the court costs. The money is to be taken from a posted $2,500 bond.

Following a court hearing on Tuesday, probation was extended by one year for

Kirksville resident Andrew Kelso. His original charge involved criminal non support of a minor.

