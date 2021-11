Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Carrollton resident was injured on Tuesday morning when the car she was driving went off a Chariton County highway and struck an embankment on Highway 5 one mile north of the unincorporated town of Forest Green in southeast Chariton County.

The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for 19-year-old Sally Schmidt, who was taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia.

The southbound car was moderately damaged in the accident and the report indicated she was wearing a seat belt.

