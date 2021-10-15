MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 18, 2021

Local News October 15, 2021October 15, 2021 KTTN News
Road Work graphic
Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through October * (Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

I-29 – Bridge painting project at the Nodaway River Bridge (mile marker 66.4) through mid-November

I-229 – Permit work north of Route K, Oct. 16 – 22 One lane will remain open in each direction.

U.S. Route 169 – Culvert repair 0.5 miles north of County Road 305, Oct. 19

Atchison County

Routes D, E, U, & V – Resurfacing project through October. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs. Some work will be completed in Spring 2022. (Herzog Contracting Corp.) 

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through November. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Oct. 18 –  22

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, Oct. 18 – 22

U.S. Route 136 – Brush cutting from Route U.S. Route 275 to the Brownville Bridge, Oct. 18 – 22

U.S. Route 275 – Brush cutting from Route T to the Iowa state line, Oct. 18 – 22

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 169 – Roadside permit work at Route FF, through October (Rylie Equipment)

U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue) – Pavement repair from Middleton Street to I-229, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place and some adjacent city street entrances may close. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

I-29 – Southbound narrowed to one lane at U.S. Route 169 (Exit 44) for a bridge repair project, Oct. 20 through November. A 15.5-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 169 – Narrowed to one lane, each direction, at the I-29 intersection (Exit 44) for a bridge repair project, Oct. 20 through November. A 10-foot width restriction is in place and no left turns will be permitted at the I-29 interchange.

U.S. Route 36 – Narrowed to one lane westbound, west of I-29, at U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway), Oct. 18, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

I-29 – Pavement repair at Route 6 (Frederick Avenue) near Exit 47, Oct. 18 – 22. This includes around-the-clock lane closures and a 12-foot width restriction.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Core drilling from Hamilton to Kingston, Oct 19

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project is being designed and is currently scheduled for February 2022 letting.

U.S. Route 65 – Shoulder work and pothole patching from Route W to the Carrollton city limits, Oct 18 – 22

Chariton County

Route W – Pothole patching from Route U to Route 3 (Randolph County), Oct. 18

Route O – Pothole patching from Route 5 to Route 129, Oct. 19 – 20

Route Y – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 24 to Route M, Oct. 21 – 22

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – Culvert repair at Route 116, Oct. 18 – 19. Flaggers and message boards are in place to guide motorists through the work zone. This may include temporary turning restrictions.

Route PP – Roadside permit work from Troxler Lane to Watkins Road, through mid-November (R and M Pole Line Construction LLC)

Daviess County

Route YY – Pothole patching, Oct. 19 – 20

Route AA – Pavement repair, Oct. 19 – 21

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work, October 21 – 22

DeKalb County

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Cogdill Road to Ridgeline Road, Oct. 19, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gentry County

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Isaac Miller Trail to 440th Street, Oct. 18, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Grundy County

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NW 8th Avenue to NW 22nd Avenue, Oct. 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge painting project at the Nodaway River Bridge (mile marker 66.4) through mid-November

Linn County

Route 11 – Seal coat project from Route 129 to Business Route 36 in Brookfield, through October (Vance Brothers, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge joint repair westbound only at the West Yellow Creek Bridge just east of Brookfield, Oct. 18 – 21. This includes around-the-clock lane closures.

U.S. Route 36 – Shoulder work eastbound only from Route U to Monaco Drive, Oct. 18 – 22

Routes 129, V, HH, and PP – Culvert repairs, Oct. 18 – 22

Mercer County

Route O – Pothole patching, Oct. 18 – 22

Nodaway County

Route M – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 71 to the Guilford city limits, Oct 18 – 19

Routes AF & H – Pothole patching, Oct. 20 – 22

Sullivan County

Routes 5 & 6 – Slide repair project in several locations, through mid-November. (Lehman Construction, LLC)

Routes PP & W – Pothole patching, Oct. 19 – 22

Worth County

Routes J & Z – Pothole patching, Oct. 18 – 19

Route YY – Pothole patching Oct. 20

Route M – Pothole patching Oct. 20 – 21

