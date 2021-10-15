Chillicothe City Administrator, Darin Chappell, submits letter of resignation

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe City Administrator Darin Chappell has submitted a letter of resignation to the Mayor’s office to be effective December 17.

In the letter, Chappell indicates he originally planned to retire in March, but he found he was “incapable of devoting the time and attention to the city, [his] family, and [his] future endeavors, sufficient for all concerned.” He has served as the city administrator for four years.

City Clerk Roze Frampton reports Chillicothe is seeking a new City Administrator.

The city administrator will oversee the operations of the police, fire, and emergency medical services, airport, streets, parks and recreation, and codes and zoning departments. The city administrator should have a bachelor’s degree in public/municipal administration or a related field with three to five years of experience. A master’s degree is preferred. Residency is required. The salary is negotiable based on qualifications with a range of $112,000 to $132,000 per year and benefits.

The Mayor and Chillicothe City Council appoint a City Administrator.

Resumes should be sent to City Clerk Roze Frampton and the City of Chillicothe at the city hall. Applications will be accepted until November 15.

More information is available on the position of City Administrator by clicking here.

