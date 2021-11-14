The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of three over the weekend.

Sixty-two-year-old Kerry Cochenour was arrested early Saturday in Sullivan County and accused of felony driving while intoxicated, and failure to maintain the right half of the road. Cochenour was held by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

An Independence resident, 59-year old Phillip Dayton, was arrested Friday afternoon in Clinton County and accused of felony driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and expired registration. Dayton was held by Clinton County Authorities.

The patrol reports a Braymer resident was arrested late Saturday night in Caldwell County. Twenty-three-year-old Gavin Walker was accused of felony possession of marijuana/THC and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Walker was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.