Jessica Snyder, M.D. joins the team at Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic and Wright Memorial Hospital

Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton, and Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton, are pleased to welcome Jessica Snyder, M.D., to the medical team. Dr. Snyder is currently spending most of her time in the Mercer County Clinic, but in 2022 will also have scheduled clinic days at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton. She treats patients of all ages.

Before joining Wright Memorial, Dr. Snyder earned her medical degree from the University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia, Mo. She was then a Family Medicine Resident at the University of Missouri Health Care. Dr. Snyder is a member of the Missouri Academy of Family Physicians and the American Academy of Family Physicians. She is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

“I grew up in Newtown, Missouri, so I’m very familiar with the region, and the unique aspects of rural health care,” said Dr. Snyder. “Joining Saint Luke’s Health System, while still living and working in a rural setting is a great opportunity, and I’m very excited to be here. I’m looking forward to getting to provide care to some people I already know, but I’m equally excited to get to meet a lot of great new people as well.”

“Dr. Snyder is an excellent addition to our medical team,” said Steve Schieber, Wright Memorial Hospital CEO. “Anytime we can bring back local, talented physicians, it’s a great opportunity for our hospital. It’s also great for the community to have someone with local roots caring for our families. We couldn’t be more pleased with Dr. Snyder’s addition.”

Dr. Snyder is married to Nick. Her hobbies include reading, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends.