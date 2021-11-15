Audio: Another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is emerging in Missouri

Local News November 15, 2021November 15, 2021 KTTN News
COVID-19 cases are back on the rise in Missouri, with a third wave coming a little sooner than some health officials expected. Mosaic Life Care Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Davin Turner, says the patients Mosaic in northwest Missouri is seeing show harsher symptoms.

 

 

Turner says the elderly remain vulnerable to the most severe effects of COVID, and that Mosaic, in northwest Missouri, has noticed COVID waves before, but not this quickly.

 

 

Dr. Davin Turner, says the origin of this third wave of the pandemic is hard to pinpoint.

 

 

Turner says well over seventy percent of the patients being admitted are unvaccinated.

