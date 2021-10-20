Missouri Department of Conservation seeks public assistance with poaching case in Clinton County

Local News October 20, 2021
Buck illlegally shot near Trimble,Missouri photo two
Clinton County Conservation Agent Zach White is seeking information from the public regarding a white-tailed deer illegally shot from the public roadway with a rifle.

The incident occurred during the late evening hours of Thursday, October 14, or the early morning hours of Friday, October 15. This buck (pictured below) was shot near the intersection of O Highway and SW 225th St. near Trimble and was left to waste. If you have information regarding this senseless, illegal act, please contact Agent White at (816) 646-6926, or call the Operation Game Thief (OGT) at 800-392-1111, through which you will remain anonymous.

A cash reward through OGT may be received if your information leads to the arrest of those responsible.

 

Buck illegally shot near Trimble, Missouri

