Two charged in Grundy County after threatening to harm probation officer

Two men have been charged in Grundy County with felony tampering with a judicial officer after they allegedly threatened to cause harm to their probation officer last week.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 44-year-old Timothy Adam Stanley of Sumner turned himself in on October 18, 2021, and 43-year-old Michael Cole Lewis of Brookfield was arrested by Brookfield Police on October 18.

Bond for each is $10,000 cash only, and they are scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 26, 2021.

Court documents accuse Stanley of stating he was going to cap or pop his probation officer and accuse Lewis of stating he was going to gut his probation officer. The alleged threats happened at Preferred Family.