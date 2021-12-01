Liberty woman transported to Grundy County to face forgery charge

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Liberty woman charged in Grundy County with felony forgery was released from the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on November 30th.

Thirty-eight-year-old Lynette Dawn King was transported to the Grundy County Detention Center. Her bond was $5,000 cash only, and she was released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on December 14th.

Court documents accuse King of acting in concert with Jimmy King in May 2020 to transfer to Orscheln a check belonging to Don Chapman for $696.58 with the knowledge or belief it would be used as genuine, knowing it had been made or altered, so it purported to have a genuineness it did not possess.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett considers Lynette King a prior and persistent offender and punishable by a sentence to an extended term of imprisonment in that she has been convicted of two or more felonies committed at different times. Those convictions include three counts of forgery in Platte County Circuit Court in July 2015, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance in Jackson County Circuit Court in December 2015, and theft of more than $500 but less than $25,000 in Clay County Circuit Court in January 2004.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports there is an active warrant in Grundy County for Jimmy King on felony forgery, and he is in prison on another charge.

Online court information indicates bond on the forgery charge is $5,000 cash only.

Jimmy King pleaded guilty in Livingston County in November to felony delivery of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for 10 years to run consecutively to all other sentences.