Man from Washington state injured in crash east of Chillicothe

The Highway Patrol reports a resident from the state of Washington sustained moderate injuries in a single-car accident one half of a mile east of Chillicothe on Tuesday evening, November 30.

Chillicothe Emergency Medical Services transported 20-year-old Carson Updike of Green Bank, Washington to Hedrick Medical Center.

The car traveled east on Highway 36 before striking debris in the road from a different crash that had recently occurred. The vehicle ran off the north side of the road and came to rest in the median on its wheels.

Extensive damage was reported for the car and Updike wore a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Chillicothe Police Department, Chillicothe Fire Department, and Missouri Department of Transportation.