Grundy County Commission approves health insurance proposal

The Grundy County Commission on November 30th approved a proposal from insurance broker HIC Agency Incorporated.

The proposal involved a 2.97% increase only on health insurance, and its approval is contingent on making sure no existing providers are excluded or lost within the service area.

County Clerk Betty Spickard reports the county will change from Blue Cross Blue Shield for health insurance to Excel Health Plans. Health insurance will be paid 75% by the county and 25% by the employee.

Grundy County will move away from Hartford Life and go with life insurance through HIC, which will be paid by the county. The county will also go through HIC for eye care, which will be paid 75% by the county and 25% by the employee.

County employees will be offered a dental plan, and it will be 100% employee paid.

Grundy County Ambulance Director interviews will start tomorrow (Thursday). It was previously reported the ambulance director position would switch from part-time to full-time. Applications were accepted through yesterday (Tuesday), and the full-time position will start in January.

The Grundy County Commission plans to meet with consultant Tusa on December 21st about contract proposals for a new 911 radio system.