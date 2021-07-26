Crash at entrance of Simpson Park injures four; 54-year-old woman arrested on drug allegations

Local News July 26, 2021July 26, 2021 KTTN News
Vehicle Wreck with 4 Juvenile Occupants Simpson Park Chillicothe
Chillicothe Police, just after 6 a.m. Sunday, responded to a single-vehicle accident that injured four minors.

The accident occurred at the Walnut Street entrance of Simpson Park. Officers reported a juvenile driver lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the left side of Walnut Street, and went into a creek. The juvenile driver and three juvenile occupants received Minor to moderate injuries.

Police report the juveniles were released to their parents, who sought treatment for them.

Sunday, after 5 p.m., Chillicothe Police conducted a traffic stop at the junction of Highway 65 and 36 for a vehicle suspected of speeding.

During the stop, the driver’s actions raised the officer’s suspicions, and the officer requested the Chillicothe police K-9 respond. The police dog alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. A probable cause search led to what police said was the discovery of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and drug distribution equipment.

The driver, a 54-year-old female, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and no proof of insurance.

(Photo Credit to Robert R Stewart on social media)

