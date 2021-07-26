Unemployment rates vary across northern Missouri counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County’s unemployment rate in June is about in the middle of the rates for area counties. The Missouri Division of Employment Security reports Grundy Countys’ unemployment rate is 4.2%, based on 185 unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 4,400 workers. The June rate for Grundy County is seven-tenths of a point higher than it was in May.

Rates among area counties range from 7.3% in Clinton County down to 2.7% in Mercer County. The Missouri unemployment rate for June is 5.1%

Area counties above the state average, besides Clinton, include Caldwell at 6.6%, Adair at 5.3%, and Linn at 5.2%.

Those below the state average are Carroll 4.9%, Sullivan 4.5%, DeKalb 4.4%, Daviess 4.3%, Putnam 3.9%, Harrison 3.7%, Chariton 3.6%, Livingston 3.4%, and Worth County at 2.8%.

Related