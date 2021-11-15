Audio: A record number of people have quit their jobs recently, and it’s being referred to as “The Big Quit”

If you need a job, many Missouri employers need you. Missourinet’s Joey Parker looks into “The Big Quit.”

Nearly four and a half million people quit their jobs in September, breaking August’s record quit numbers. There are currently some 180, 000 jobs in Missouri alone. Seventy-nine percent of those openings are permanent full-time, and St. Louis is the city with the most job openings.

It’s not about unemployment, if you remember, Governor Parson ended federal unemployment in June. The pandemic, the variant, childcare, and better pay are some of the contributors to the Big Quit.