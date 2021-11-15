Northwest Missouri man dies in Sunday afternoon crash

A northwest Missouri man lost his life when the pickup he was driving went off Highway 169 in Buchanan County and struck a tree one-half mile south of St. Joseph.

Thirty-six-year-old Joshua Oliver of Agency was pronounced dead at Mosaic Life Care 45 minutes after the 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon wreck.

The pickup was northbound when it traveled off the highway, went airborne over an embankment, and struck a tree. The vehicle landed, started to skid and it overturned onto the driver’s side.

The patrol report noted Oliver was using a seat belt.