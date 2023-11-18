16-year-old Unionville teenager involved in single-vehicle rollover crash near Dunlap

Local News November 18, 2023November 18, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Rollover Crash news graphic
On Friday afternoon, November 17, 2023, a single-vehicle accident occurred on Route N near Dunlap in Grundy County, Missouri, resulting in minor injuries to a 16-year-old driver from Unionville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 4:15 p.m. when a 2004 Ford Explorer, traveling eastbound on Route N, failed to negotiate a curve on the gravel road. The young driver, identified only as a juvenile from Unionville, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to skid off the east side of the road and overturn onto its driver’s side.

The teenager, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained minor injuries. He was transported by Grundy County EMS to Wright Memorial Hospital for treatment. The Ford Explorer suffered moderate damage and was towed from the scene by the owner.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department in responding to the incident. The gravel roadway where the accident occurred marks the end of the state-maintained section of Route N.

Digital Correspondent

