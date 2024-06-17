Missouri Attorney General wins court victory in pro-life law defense

Share To Your Social Network

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced a significant court victory in defense of Missouri’s unborn children. The City of St. Louis Circuit Court granted Bailey’s motion to dismiss a challenge from abortion activists seeking to dismantle Missouri’s pro-life laws.

“Today is a major win for women and their unborn children as a Missouri court sided with our office yet again in our efforts to defend the sanctity of life,” said Attorney General Bailey. “Having lost a child, this issue is personal for me. My office will continue to use every tool at its disposal to protect the unborn. Our children are worth the fight.”

Missouri’s law protecting life at all stages of pregnancy took effect six minutes after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which returned the authority to regulate abortion to the states. In January 2023, abortion activists filed suit against this statute and others. Attorney General Bailey responded by filing a motion to dismiss the legal challenge. On June 30, 2023, the court dismissed ten of the eleven challenges brought by the activists. The court’s recent order dismissed the eleventh and final count of the lawsuit.

The same court dismissed Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker’s cross-claim against Attorney General Bailey, which attempted to revive the challenges. The ruling rejected her efforts to dismantle Missouri’s pro-life laws. The ruling can be read here.

The court order siding with Attorney General Bailey can be read here.

