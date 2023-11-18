Two-vehicle collision on Highway 136 near Rock Port results in injuries to teen driver

A traffic accident occurred on Highway 136, approximately one mile west of Rock Port, on Friday evening of November 17, 2023, at around 9:45 p.m., involving a 2009 Ford Edge and a 2022 Toyota Highlander.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Ford Edge, driven by 19-year-old Breanna N. Smith of Auburn, Nebraska, was traveling westbound behind the Highlander, which was operated by 85-year-old James D. Gerking of Brock, Nebraska. The Ford Edge collided with the rear of the Highlander, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

The impact forced the Ford Edge off the north side of Highway 136, where it descended an embankment and came to rest on its wheels, facing northwest in a field. The Highlander, however, managed to come to a controlled stop on the westbound shoulder.

Smith, the driver of the Ford Edge, sustained moderate injuries and was taken by Atchison Holt Ambulance to Fairfax Community Hospital for treatment. Both drivers were using seat belts at the time of the accident. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Double M towing service.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Corporal K. L. Ebersold and the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department.