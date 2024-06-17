86-year-old man drowns at Rinquelin Trail Lake Conservation Area

Share To Your Social Network

An 86-year-old Dixon man drowned at the Rinquelin Trail Lake Conservation Area on the afternoon of June 15, 2024. The incident occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. when Warren Cooper was exiting his kayak and slipped on the ramp, falling into the water.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Warren Cooper was pronounced deceased at the scene by Dr. Stone with Phelps Health at 4:24 p.m. The Maries County Coroner’s Office transported the body to Martin-Kloeppel Funeral Home in Dixon.

Conservation Agent T. Rabenau and the Maries County Sheriff’s Office assisted Trooper C.W. Tierney at the scene.

Related