St. Peters man pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution causing death

A man from St. Peters, Missouri, has admitted to selling fentanyl that resulted in one woman’s death and another woman’s hospitalization in a single day in 2019.

Zachary Hovis, 24, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to two counts of distribution of fentanyl. Hovis confessed to supplying fentanyl to a woman in the parking lot of a country club in Weldon Spring, Missouri, on November 16, 2019. The victim was found unconscious in a nearby business’s parking lot approximately an hour and 15 minutes later. Despite a bystander’s attempt to aid the victim by administering naloxone, she died. A medical examiner later determined that the immediate cause of her death was fentanyl intoxication.

Later the same day, Hovis supplied fentanyl to another person. This woman testified that she intended to buy oxycodone from Hovis and that he claimed to be supplying oxycodone, according to Hovis’ plea agreement. She later went to the hospital, believing she was overdosing. She was treated and released.

Hovis is scheduled to be sentenced on October 3. Each charge carries a potential prison term of up to 20 years, a fine of up to $1 million, or both.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the St. Charles County Drug Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassandra Wiemken is prosecuting the case.

