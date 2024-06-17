Teenager injured in Chariton County crash on Guthridge Avenue

Share To Your Social Network

A single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning resulted in moderate injuries for a juvenile driver. The crash occurred on Guthridge Avenue, five miles north of Keytesville, at approximately 12:36 a.m. on June 16, 2024.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by a 17-year-old male from Marshall, Missouri, was traveling northbound when it ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. The vehicle was left at the scene.

The juvenile driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained moderate injuries. He was transported by Chariton County Ambulance to Fitzgibbon Hospital.

The Chariton County Sheriff’s Department and Chariton County Ambulance assisted Trooper Munch at the scene.

Related