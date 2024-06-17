Teen driver injured in rollover accident on Highway 69

Share To Your Social Network

A single-vehicle accident on Highway 69, three miles south of Highway 136, resulted in moderate injuries for a juvenile driver. The crash occurred at approximately 2:47 p.m. on June 15, 2024.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 BMW 525I driven by a 17-year-old male from Blue Springs, Missouri, was traveling northbound when it drove off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck an embankment and began overturning, eventually coming to rest upright facing northeast.

The juvenile driver was wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries. He was transported by NTA EMS to Harrison County Community Hospital.

The BMW 525I was totaled and towed from the scene by Schroff’s Tow.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted Trooper Hahn at the scene.

