Head-on collision near Milan injures two, including 5-year-old

June 17, 2024
A head-on collision on Otter Road, four miles north of Milan, resulted in serious injuries for a juvenile passenger and moderate injuries for a driver. The accident occurred at approximately 5:00 p.m. on June 16, 2024.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2019 Ford F250 driven by Daniel L. Hostetler, 21, of Jamesport, Missouri, was traveling eastbound when it collided head-on with a westbound 1996 Buick Regal driven by Justin N. Parks, 33, of Milan, Missouri. Both vehicles had crossed the center line before the collision.

Daniel L. Hostetler was wearing a seat belt and sustained no injuries. His vehicle had minor damage and was driven from the scene.

Justin N. Parks was wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center. His vehicle was totaled and towed by Littrel Family Towing.

A 5-year-old female passenger in the Buick Regal, not secured with a safety device, sustained serious injuries. She was transported by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center.

The Sullivan County EMS and Milan Police Department assisted Trooper Keller at the scene.

