16-year-old seriously hurt in ATV crash north of Unionville

A 16-year-old boy from Unionville, sustained serious injuries in an ATV crash on Wildflower Drive, four miles north of Unionville, on May 21, 2024.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. The 2009 Polaris Scrambler ATV, driven by the juvenile, was traveling northbound when it veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The impact ejected the driver from the vehicle.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver was not wearing any safety equipment at the time of the accident. He was transported by the Putnam County Ambulance to Putnam County Hospital for treatment.

The ATV sustained moderate damage and was removed from the scene by a private party.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol with the incident.

