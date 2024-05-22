Accident on Highway F at Highway 61 near Palmyra results in injuries

Share To Your Social Network

A two-vehicle accident occurred on the morning of May 21, 2024, at 8:45 a.m. on Highway F at Highway 61, two miles south of Palmyra, Missouri. The collision involved a 2015 Ford Focus and a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport, both sustaining extensive damage and requiring towing by Parts Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the driver of the Ford Focus, Sarah M. Halterman, 33, from West Des Moines, Iowa, was attempting to make a right turn when her vehicle crossed the center of the road, striking the Ford Bronco Sport. Halterman was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident.

The Ford Bronco Sport was driven by Corinne C. Fessenden, 80, of Palmyra, Missouri. Fessenden, who was also wearing her seat belt, suffered minor injuries. She was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

The accident response was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Palmyra Fire Department.

