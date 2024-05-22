Grundy County Museum opens season with Memorial Day program

Share To Your Social Network

A Memorial Day program will be held in Trenton on May 25. Tony Ralston of Trenton VFW Post 919 will speak at the ceremony in the Baker School yard at 10 a.m. If there is inclement weather, the event will be moved inside.

Sam Smith of the VFW Post says the program will include the reading of a list of names of military members buried at the World War I Memorial in Moberly Park, Trenton, who died in World War I. The contributions of these individuals to the community will also be shared.

The event will also include replacing the American flag at the school, a three-round volley, the playing of Taps, and the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Baker School is part of the Grundy County Museum. The main museum building, the museum annex, and the one-room school will be open after the May 25 program until 3 p.m. The museum will also be open on May 26 and 27 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The museum’s regular hours are Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Admission to the museum is free, but donations are accepted.

The Grundy County Museum of Trenton will again feature notable Grundy County residents this year. The museum will open for its season on May 25 after the Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. and will remain open until 3 p.m. that day. Its regular schedule is Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Grundy County Museum Board President Barb Spencer says two of the notable Grundy County residents to be featured this year are Earl and Harry Sutton.

Evelyn Trickel will also be included in the notable Grundy County residents’ display. She passed away on April 30. Spencer says Trickel was probably the longest-serving museum board member.

The project involving notable Grundy County residents started a few years ago to honor individuals who made a “significant commitment” to the community or who left the community but represented Grundy County “very well.”

Spencer encourages the public to suggest more names for inclusion as notable Grundy County residents.

When the Grundy County Museum opens for the season on May 25, it will also feature an exhibit titled “Hats Off to Women’s Creativity,” which will include quilts and hats.

