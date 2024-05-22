New Hampton man injured in single-vehicle crash

Share To Your Social Network

A New Hampton man sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident on May 21, 2024. The crash occurred at approximately 8:50 a.m. on 150th Avenue, two miles east of New Hampton.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kenneth R. Laytham, 58, was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 northbound on 150th Avenue when his vehicle ran off the east side of the roadway. The Dodge Ram 1500 traveled into a ravine and struck a tree, coming to rest on its wheels facing northeast.

Laytham, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, suffered minor injuries. He was transported by NTA EMS to Harrison County Community Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Southside MFA Towing.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

