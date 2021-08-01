16-year-old girl injured after demolishing car on Route EE

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A 16-year old Excelsior Springs girl was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center, with minor injuries, after the car she was driving overturned north of Cameron.

The accident happened Friday evening at Highway 69 and Route EE as the car was northbound on Highway 69, continued northbound onto Route EE, went off the right side of the road, crossed back to the left and off the left side of the roadway, and overturned.

The vehicle was demolished and it was reported by the patrol that the driver was wearing a seat belt.

