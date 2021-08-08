14-year-old girl life flighted to hospital after being ejected from UTV

A girl from Salisbury was hurt when the utility terrain vehicle she was operating overturned on a gravel road in northern Chariton County.

The 14-year old girl was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries.

The crash happened three miles southwest of Wein on Bee Branch Avenue as the southbound 2007 Polaris Ranger went out of control on the gravel road, and overturned, ejecting the driver.

The driver was not using any safety equipment and damage to the UTV was described as minor.

