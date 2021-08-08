Big rig slides off Route Z east of King City

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A King City resident was injured late Saturday morning when the truck he was driving slid off Route Z just east of King City.

Seventy-year-old Larry Clark was taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with minor injuries.

Clark was driving a conventional semi pulling a flatbed trailer. The eastbound truck crested a hill, a car in front of the truck slowed, the truck applied braking, slid sideways, went off the right side of Route Z, and hit an embankment. The truck and trailer both came to rest across both lanes of Route Z.

The truck was demolished and the patrol reported that Clark was not wearing a seat belt.

