14 southern Missouri residents indicted for meth conspiracy and illegal firearms

Fourteen southern Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Greene County, Missouri, and elsewhere. Five of the defendants were also charged with illegally possessing firearms.

Cheyenne W. Conn, 43, and Johnathon W. Arnold, also known as Jonathan, 38, both of Everton, Missouri; Laurie B. Holmes, 37, Jeremy A. Ingram, 40, Tresha R. Ahart, 29, Megan L. McNary, 25, Cassidy R. Clayton, 23, Lonnie J. Tinker, 33, and Larry E. Stapp, 39, all of Springfield, Missouri; Shelby R. Maupin, 30, of Ozark, Missouri; Ginger L. Huerta, also known as Ginger L. Gray, 39, of Halfway, Missouri; Summerlee M. Barnett, also known as Summerlee M. Lacount, 33, of Salem, Missouri; Lloyd R. Bradley, 42, of Fordland, Missouri; and Chandler B. Roberts, 20, address unknown, were charged in a 23-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo., on Wednesday, June 12.

The federal indictment alleges that all of the defendants participated in a conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in Greene County and elsewhere from Nov. 22, 2016, to Sept. 26, 2018.

In addition to the conspiracy, Arnold, Holmes, Stapp, and Bradley are charged in separate counts related to the possession and distribution of methamphetamine.

Conn is also charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment alleges that Conn was in possession of a Lorcin .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol on Nov. 22, 2016. The indictment also alleges that Conn was in possession of a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol on Sept. 22, 2017. Conn has two prior felony convictions for stealing and prior felony convictions for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

Ingram is also charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ingram was allegedly in possession of a Springfield Armory 9mm semi-automatic pistol on Sept. 22, 2017, and in possession of a Springfield Armory .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol on May 10, 2018. Ingram has three prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance and prior felony convictions for robbery and tampering with a motor vehicle. Ingram is also charged with one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense and five counts related to the distribution of methamphetamine.

Ahart is also charged with one count of being a felon in possession of firearms. The indictment alleges that Ahart was in possession of a Charter Arms .38-caliber revolver and a Taurus .38-caliber revolver with an obliterated serial number on Dec. 5, 2017. Ahart has prior felony convictions for possessing a controlled substance and failure to return rental property.

Roberts is also charged with one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. The indictment alleges that Roberts was in possession of a Mossberg .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol on Jan. 23, 2018, in furtherance of the drug-trafficking conspiracy and in furtherance of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, for which he is charged in two additional counts of the indictment. Roberts is also charged with two counts of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and marijuana) while in possession of a firearm. The indictment alleges that, in addition to the Mossberg pistol, Roberts was in possession of a J.C. Higgins .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle with no serial number on Feb. 26, 2018.

Tinker is also charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment alleges that Tinker was in possession of a Tanfoglio .22-caliber revolver on Feb. 14, 2018. Tinker has prior felony convictions for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and stealing.

The charges contained in this indictment are accusations and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nhan D. Nguyen and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Keller. It was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Springfield, Mo., Police Department, the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Dade County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department, and the Oldham County, Texas, Sheriff’s Department.