Audio: Blunt’s committee passes emergency border funding bill

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says a committee he chairs has passed an emergency border funding bill. The 4.5 billion dollar bipartisan deal would shelter and care for kids crossing the southern border illegally and without their parents.

Blunt says money to take care of the kids is expected to dry up by the end of this month.

The other funding would be to process children arriving, expand the number of detention beds and for investigations, however, federal agencies say they will run out of money at the end of this month to care for these kids.

The full Senate is expected to debate the legislation next week. Whether the House will go for the deal is anyone’s guess.