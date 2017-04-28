Trenton Rotary Club hears presentation on Argentina and Paraguay

The Rotary Group Study Exchange Team from District 4845 of Argentina and Paraguay presented information about the communities where they live as well as projects their clubs do at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting Thursday.

Those projects include construction of a library, medical projects related to new mothers, obtaining medical and fire equipment, providing business training, starting and maintaining community music programs, and promotion of agricultural training.

Following the presentation, each member exchanged their local Rotary flag with Club President Gary Jordan.

Five members make up the team: Team Leader Valeria Favaron, Jorge Horacio Dellamea, Jonathan Keller, Mirian Raquel Media, and Gonzalo Marin Acuna.

During the business meeting, it was announced the equipment for the inclusive playground in Trenton has been purchased, and it is being paid by club funds as well as a district grant.

It was also announced that the club will present a check to the Shoes for Orphan Souls project at the district conference in Chillicothe Saturday.

